GOLDOME POSTS PROFIT FOR 5TH STRAIGHT QUARTER

Goldome turned a profit in the fourth quarter, its fifth consecutive quarterly profit and the second in a row derived solely from core operations.

The bank earned $950,000 during the quarter, or 1 cent a share, compared with $18.5 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter 1989 profit, however, was due to a one-time $40 million gain on the sale of branches and deposits in New York City.

The latest quarterly profit is more significant for the bank's long-term viability because it comes from a profit on its basic banking business, without one-time sales of assets.

For the year, Goldome earned $37.5 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with a 1989 loss of $253 million, or $9.13 per share.

Much of the 1989 loss was due to big write-offs the bank took when it restructured its investments.

Despite the good news on profits, the bank does not have the capital it needs to meet federal guidelines, warned Thomas A. Cooper, president and chief executive.

"Goldome's capital shortfall causes continuing concerns about the viability of the company, and the capital issue remains the key focus of our attention," he said.

Previously Cooper has said the bank is involved in continuing discussions with at least two investors or groups of investors interested in recapitalizing the bank.

The bank has not been affected by the weak real estate market in the Northeast, Cooper said. The weak market has hurt a number of commercial banks.

The bank's net interest margin increased again in the fourth quarter, to 1.67 percent from 1.52 percent in the third quarter and from 1.14 percent a year earlier.

Net interest margin is the difference between the average interest earned on loans and the average rates paid on deposits. It is a key measure of a bank's profitability.

Net interest income increased to $41.8 million, up from $33.9 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the bank has chopped its expenses dramatically: fourth-quarter expenses were $64.3 million, a big drop from $87.6 million in the previous fourth quarter.

Goldome continued to insulate itself from interest rate swings during 1990. Its interest rate gap -- the difference between assets and liabilities that reprice within a year or less -- dropped to 10 percent, from 20 percent at the end of the year.

In previous years Goldome and other large savings banks were stuck with long-term mortgages at low interest rates; when interest rates paid out on deposits soared, the banks lost money.

The bank has had success with its new focus on basic consumer banking in Western New York, Cooper said.

Its customer base increased by 6 percent in 1990, partly due to the opening of 16,000 free checking accounts, which have become the "cornerstone of its simplified product line."

The bank had assets of $11.3 billion at the end of the year, down from $13 billion in 1989. Shareholders' equity increased to $127.6 million, up from $101.7 million a year earlier.