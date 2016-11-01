2-COUNTY SEARCH CONDUCTED FOR DELEVAN SERVICEMAN

State troopers and a helicopter Thursday searched from Sardinia in southern Erie County to Delevan in Cattaraugus County for a 19-year-old sailor who has been missing since Sunday.

Investigators said Scott W. Beckwith was home on leave for Christmas after returning from service in the Persian Gulf and was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he took a friend to Sardinia. Police said he failed to return to his family's home on Goose Neck Road in Delevan after taking his friend home.

When Beckwith failed to report back to duty at Little Creek, Va., Thursday, police said they became concerned that he might have met with foul play. Police said Beckwith, an enlisted man, had a good record in the Navy and was not known to have drug or

other problems.

Beckwith is 5-feet-7, weighs 170 pounds, has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was wearing jeans and a brown leather "bomber" jacket. He was driving a 1986 gold two-door Pontiac Fiero bearing Virginia

temporary license plates.