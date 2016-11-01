MURDER SUSPECT INDICTED IN RAPE OF 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Anthony M. Major, a convicted rapist awaiting trial in a sex murder, was indicted Wednesday in the rape of a 16-year-old West Seneca girl last spring.

Major, 26, was ordered to remain in custody without bail. He pleaded innocent before State Supreme Court Justice Frederick M. Marshall on two counts of rape in the May 28 attack.

He is awaiting trial in the Sept. 28 slaying of Dina Lesniak, 20, following a sodomy attack. Major is also accused of stopping his pickup truck on Maywood Place and talking the 16-year-old girl into accepting a ride with him, according to police.

The girl, who was walking to Cazenovia Park, told police she had never seen Major before the attack. After he left her in the park, the girl memorized the license plate of his truck, police said.

The girl came forward with the rape accusation after Major was arrested in the Lesniak murder.

Major, a Lackawanna resident who formerly lived in South Buffalo, is charged with first-degree rape, which involves the use of physical force, and third-degree, or statutory, rape, which involves sexual relations with a female too young to legally consent.

Major was released from prison in January 1989 after serving nearly six years of a maximum nine-year term for the knifepoint rape of another West Seneca girl.

In July 1980, Major also pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor count for sodomizing a Buffalo-area woman. Then 16, he was placed on probation in that case. A high school dropout, he was granted youthful-offender status for a June 1981 sex attack.

The body of Miss Lesniak, who had met Major at a party less than 24 hours before she died of a fractured skull and internal injuries, was found behind a Transit Road carpet store. Police say Major ran over the murder victim with his truck after assaulting her.