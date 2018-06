A summary of Wednesday's 1990 census report:

The U.S. population stands at 249,632,692.

California added more than 6 million people, a 26.3 percent increase. Wyoming -- with 455,975 people -- remained the smallest state, with its population down 2.9 percent from 1980.

Gov. Cuomo said the latest figures prove that New York State's population is undercounted.

California gains seven House seats; 13 states lose seats, led by New York State with three less.