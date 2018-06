The annual St. Aloysius Gonzaga parish Christmas Fair will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the school hall, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

The fair will feature a variety of booths, and a menu of roast beef sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and shells in sauce will be available. Santa Claus will visit from 2 to 5 p.m.