COUNTY PLANNERS EXPLAIN NEW WETLANDS REGULATIONS

The county Department of Environment and Planning Thursday offered a lengthy workshop on the effect of new federal laws governing the designation and use of protected wetlands.

The five-hour session in the Parkside Village Community Center in the Town of Tonawanda drew more than 250 local government officials, lawyers, contractors and

environmentalists.

Topics discussed included the role of soil surveys in identifying wetlands; the expanded role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in enforcing the stricter federal regulations; how the regulations may affect development proposals, and how the new federal laws will coordinate with state laws.

"We just want to shed some light on a very complex issue," said Richard Tobe, the county's commissioner of environment and planning.

"This is not a place to urge the changing of new federal or state laws, but an opportunity to help people understand them," he said. "What we hope will come out of this is that those who want to attack the law will know more about it, and the same for those who want to defend it."

Proposed changes in the state's Freshwater Wetlands Law were not on the agenda. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has scheduled several meetings next week to discuss the implications of those new

regulations.

Meetings have been set for 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Beaver Island State Park Casino on Grand Island and Thursday and Dec. 18 at the Farm and Home Center, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport.