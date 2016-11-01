POLICE PROBE DISCOVERY OF FETUS AT WASTE PLANT

A human fetus was found Wednesday in the sewage treatment plant at the foot of West Ferry Street next to the Niagara River, police said today.

The fetus was discovered about 10:30 p.m. in a machine that sifts through material that arrives through the sewer system, said Assistant Chief of Detectives Gregory Simonian.

The fetus was taken to the Erie County medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was to be performed today to determine the gender of the fetus.

