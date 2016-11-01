OPENING OF PERB HEARING ON CITY SCHOOL PACT DELAYED

A hearing to decide if the Buffalo Teachers Federation can force the Board of Education to honor a proposed contract with the city's 3,900 teachers bogged down today before it could open.

An official of the state Public Employment Relations Board delayed the start until Friday after the union insisted that the School Board is withholding information. The board replied that the union's questions were improper.

An administrative law judge told the teachers' lawyer to present additional legal support.

Board attorney Karl W. Kristoff had declined to affirm or deny the union's allegations that the School Board gave tacit approval to School Superintendent Albert Thompson's course of negotiations, then improperly and illegally pulled the rug out from under him. The board rejected an agreement reached by Rumore and Thompson for a 35 percent wage hike over four years.