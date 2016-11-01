MTV LIMITS MADONNA'S EXPOSURE

Madonna gave herself a stigmata in her "Like a Prayer" video, wrapped herself in a flag and bikini for a get-out-the-vote commercial and told Arsenio Hall she likes to be spanked.

But this time she's gone too far.

Her new video for "Justify My Love" -- which includes portrayals of Madonna and her boyfriend's fantasies of voyeurism, bisexuality, cross-dressing and mild sadomasochism -- has been rejected by the MTV cable television network as too risque.

Clips of the video have already aired on MTV to plug the station's 48-hour "Madonnathon" this weekend. But executives at the cable music station got a look at the entire video Monday and decided it was too hot to handle.

Madonna said in Wednesday's the New York Times, "MTV has been good to me and they know their audience. If it's too strong for them, I understand that."