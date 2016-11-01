BREAKING THE BRITISH MOLD; NEW LEADER IS SEEKING A CLASSLESS SOCIETY

MARGARET THATCHER was one of the most remarkable British leaders of the century, and her fall inevitably marks the end of an era. But there will be no big changes immediately under the new prime minister, John Major, who won office with Mrs. Thatcher's backing.

The close U.S. ties and the free-market views that were the hallmark of the Thatcher years will continue under Major, who served as Mrs. Thatcher's treasury chief.

British support for U.S. policies includes enthusiastic backing of President Bush's apparent decision to move toward war with Iraq. Major is keeping the same defense minister in his new Cabinet and sending more troops to the Persian Gulf, bringing total British troop strength there to 30,000.

British prime ministers have traditionally been of an aristocratic mold and almost all, including those of Labor, were educated at either Oxford or Cambridge. Mrs. Thatcher, a grocer's daughter, broke that Tory tradition, but she did attend Oxford.

The new Tory prime minister did not even go to college. Son of a circus and vaudeville performer, he left school at 16 and worked as a laborer and bus conductor before joining a bank. From then, his career sounded like a Horatio Alger story.

He is thus a living example of the kind of individual initiative that Mrs. Thatcher employed to revitalize the British economy. He is also a symbol of a new social upward mobility that is breaking down the rigid classes of British society. He rose from bank clerk to bank executive and then from an unknown politician to prime minister -- all by age 47.

Major says he wants to build "a genuinely classless society," and his background gives him an appeal to the working class, while his free-market principles endear him to the right wing of the Conservative Party. Major also represents the postwar generation. He was only two years old when World War II ended.

It is noteworthy that this significant change in government has been made solely by the Conservative members of Parliament in their choice of a leader. Major will not have to face the voters as prime minister until mid-1992.

The future of Major and his party may depend on the uncertainties of a faltering economy and an approaching war. With his chief opponents now included in the Cabinet, he now leads a party that is more united than it has been for some time. And for the first time in 16 months, it is leading the Labor Party in the polls.

The Labor Party, now moving toward the political mainstream, is a much more attractive alternative than it was in the past under doctrinaire socialist and pacifist leadership. It too has been influenced, like most Britons, by the decade or more of Thatcherism.