Services for Shirley Parr Morre, who had worked for Montgomery Ward as a credit manager, were conducted today in First Presbyterian Church. Burial was in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston.

Mrs. Morre, 77, of the Jefferson Apartments, died Saturday (Nov. 24, 1990) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Buffalo, she moved to Niagara Falls in the 1940s and formerly lived on Third Street.

She also had worked in the credit department of the former Levy Brothers store.

She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, Augustus M., died in 1980.