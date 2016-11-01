IN CLARENCE, THE 3-D CREATIVE IMAGE

"WELCOME TO the dungeon," Nancy Kitchen says as she leads a visitor to the dark and dreary basement of Clarence Central High School.

A dim ceiling light hovers over concrete walls and metal water pipes. At the far end of the room, a steel table top is filled with electronic gadgets; a crystal drinking glass rests in the middle.

"Come here, take a look at this," says Mrs. Kitchen, bending down and pointing to the table, as a red laser beam flickers in the darkness.

"See that glass? It seems to be floating."

Peering through a large glass lens, the drinking glass, indeed, appears to be hanging in midair.

This optical illusion is an example of holography, which is being taught at the school.

Students learn to make holograms -- three-dimensional representations of objects, created through the use of lasers. That's why the dark basement is the perfect location for using lasers and developing holographic pictures.

"A lot of people say you can't make a hologram on a table with a bunch of kids in a basement, but you can," says Susan Cowles, an artist and director of education at the Museum of Holography in New York City.

Ms. Cowles is spending this week at the school teaching holography, thanks to a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

This is the third time that Ms. Cowles, a master holographer originally from London, has taught at Clarence. "This school has been a pioneer. It has one of the few high school holography labs in the country," she says.

At Clarence, holography began at the grass-roots level with the efforts of Mrs. Kitchen, the school's media coordinator; Marlene Austudillo, an art teacher, and physics teacher Patricia Bradley. In 1986, they went begging for equipment and money to start the program, which is now funded primarily by the school district.

First taught by the art and science departments, it is now offered as part of English, photography and marketing courses. More than 700 students have studied holography at Clarence in the past five years.

But interest in the subject extends beyond Clarence. In 1989, Mrs. Kitchen visited the Museum of Holography in New York, and introduced holography to a group of students from Latvia, in the Soviet Union. The Latvian students designed and made a hologram of the Latvian Morning Star, the symbol of their freedom movement.

Back home, results have been just as impressive.

"I've always been interested in art, but I never dreamed I could do something like this," says Chris Squier, 17, a senior at Clarence. "It's really amazing. You look at this stuff, it really comes to life. To me, it's the ultimate medium."

Squier is more comfortable with art than with science and math, but that knowledge is also required in holography. "When I first started I thought I'd have trouble, because I'm not that good in physics," Squier says. "But you don't have to be a scientist to be creative. And it's really not that complicated."

That kind of talk pleases the teachers, because the goal has been to make holography part of an interdisciplinary program, involving art, science and math for any high school student.

"It's a curriculum enhancement tool," Mrs. Kitchen says, noting that art teachers emphasize the artistic aspects of holography while those in physics and biology stress the scientific role.

"The kids are learning that one thing depends on another; they can't do an art project without science," says Mrs. Austudillo. "The kids don't have to understand everything about how it works, they just like to do it."

They also are familiarizing themselves with laser technology. "It's an extremely current field and gives our kids a chance to get hands-on experience with new technology," says Terry Piper, principal of the school. "The use of lasers is going to be extremely important in their lives in the coming years.

"But there's another advantage. It gives teachers a chance to work together. In holography you have the science teacher, the art teacher, the English teacher and the biology teacher all coming together on the same project, and the students benefit."

Clarence students earned statewide recognition for their holograms in New York's Imagination Celebration, and were honored nationally by the National Geographic Society. Their projects have included hologram images of everything from starfish to Michael Jackson.

Carrie Holt, 16, a junior, enjoys both science and art. She is in an advanced physics class.

"That's what I like about holography, you can use physics and art," she says. "What's neat is when you finish and see a three-dimensional object. It's not like doing a drawing or taking a picture, because it looks so real."

On Friday, there will be a public reception at the high school (9625 Main St.), from 7 to 9 p.m., to show the results of the holography program.