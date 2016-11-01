WHITE FLASHES BACK TO CAMPUS GLORIES

Oilers' running Lorenzo White played Monday night like a man who experienced Saturday afternoon flashbacks to East Lansing, Mich., turning prime time at the Astrodome into a NFL career game.

White, a 1988 first-round draft choice from Michigan State, accounted for 214 total yards -- 125 rushing, 89 receiving -- in a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"Lorenzo was wired tonight," said Oilers Coach Jack Pardee. "The whole stage was set, you know, Monday Night Football. They love to play on it."

Houston came into this game ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing, averaging a paltry 75.2 yards per game. The Bills had allowed 111 yards rushing per game.

Starting every game and lining up as the lone running back in the run-and-shoot, White had averaged 9.3 carries for 31.2 yards per game over the first 10 games. On paper, White vs. the Bills appeared to be a mismatch -- or at least a moot point.

"Our offensive line did a great job of forcing (the Bills' defensive line) wide," said White. "I just hit the hole as quick as I could, and when I got in the secondary I just tried to be Lorenzo."

The Oilers took advantage of the Bills' overzealous pass rush.

"Buffalo's defensive premise is based on getting the passer," said Oilers' Pro Bowl guard Bruce Matthews. "We took advantage of it with the draws."

Draws and screens involving White both worked.

Warren Moon's NFL record-breaking pace in throwing the football this season had put the Oilers' running attack on the back burner. Some felt Allen Pinkett was better suited than White because of Pinkett's quickness and his ability to catch the ball.

The critics were silenced early. The Oilers opened the game with a screen pass to White for 22 yards. It was a sign.

"Some hypocritical people had been getting on Lorenzo," said teammate Haywood Jeffires. "I'm glad he shut them up tonight."

White's effort marked his second career 100-yard rushing game. He ran for 115 yards in a snowstorm at Pittsburgh last season.

His 125 yards Monday night was the most by an Oilers rusher since Mike Rozier ran for 126 yards against Cincinnati nearly two years ago.

The Oilers used White on the screens and draws to set up their first touchdown -- a 37-yard pass from Moon to Jeffires.

White later scored on a one-yard run to give the Oilers a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. Earlier, he had another TD run nullified by a holding penalty on Oiler center Jay Pennison.

White finished his career at Michigan State with a Big Ten-record 991 carries for 4,513 yards (second only to two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin of Ohio State) and 41 touchdowns.

"Coming out in the '88 draft, I thought myself and Thurman (Thomas) were the two best backs in the draft," White said. "And we were the last two drafted."

Well, not quite. It only seemed that way. White was the 22nd player taken; Thomas, the 40th.

Monday night's victory allowed the Oilers, 6-5, to move into a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC Central.

A standing-room-only crowd of 60,130 marked the second-largest in franchise history.

This was prime time, national TV. And with the world watching, Lorenzo White unexpectedly stole the show.