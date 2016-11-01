WE MUST STAND BEHIND OUR FORCES IN THE MIDDLE EAST

I'm writing to voice my opinion on the possible war with Iraq. It seems everywhere you go there are discussions on whether the U.S should be over there.

I feel that a lot of people are missing the main point. The most important thing to me is not whether a person likes President Bush or whether it's right or wrong to be there. The most important issue is that the men and women are over there putting their lives on the line. What they need is our support, not a country torn apart arguing over who is right and who is wrong.

People seem to forget that if there is military action in Iraq, it means people will die and men and women will be coming home with no arms and no legs.

So it seems to me if there is a war, the sensible thing is for all Americans to band together and support the men and women of the military and let them know we support them and will be ready to help those who come home. We must not turn our backs on them like a lot of people did in Vietnam. How the Vietnam veterans were treated when they came home was sickening.

That's what tore this country apart. We should make sure that never happens again.

ROBERT E. CRAGG

Buffalo