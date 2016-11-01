U.S. OUGHT TO INVEST IN ENERGY, NOT TROOPS

Has the U.S. lost its ingenuity? Our reaction to the gulf oil crisis is that of a child whose candy has been taken away.

Instead of shifting some of our national priorities to an alternative energy source, like natural gas, we have invested the irreplaceable sum of hundreds of thousands of lives.

The U.S. respect for Kuwait sovereignity extends only so far as our dependence on their oil. Now that our gluttonous use of this oil has been threatened, the environmental atrocities caused by oil use have become a non-issue. As long as we can restore our precious $20 a barrel oil, things will be all fine.

Hey, policy makers, your chance to exhibit some progressive thought is passing you right on by.

GREGORY MICHAELIDIS

Elma