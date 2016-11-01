ON THE CALENDAR

Stacie Minnier of Villa Maria Academy and Jennifer Marzolf of Holland Central High School received awards for the Good Citizens essay contest sponsored by Katharine Pratt Horton Buffalo and Williams Mills chapters of National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sunday in the Chapter House on Delaware Avenue. Each received a $50 savings bond and flags flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C., will be given to their schools. Their essays on the topic "My American Heritage and What It Means to Me" will be entered into state competition.

Members of Ken-Ton Family YMCA will be hostesses after the Lilian Fairchild Travel Talk, "Holland at Tulip Time," by Dorothea Hall Wednesday in Buffalo Museum of Science. Dorothy Kamprath is chairwoman.

Dorothy A. Abberger has been elected president of the board of the Women's Committee of Buffalo Museum of Science. Chosen to serve with her are vice president, Rosemarie Khubchandani; treasurer, Doris Cart; secretary, Susan Besanceney.

Mary McCombs of WKBW-TV will be auctioneer at the fourth annual Silent Auction to be conducted by Medaille College Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. in the college's Recreation Center. The Medaille Singers will entertain. Ginney Sullivan and Nancy Dobson are chairwomen. Items to be auctioned include Sabres and Bills tickets, crafts, art, and holiday gifts.

United Methodist Women of Lincoln United Methodist Church will sponsor a "Shopper's Holiday" bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church hall. Lunches will be served.

Anthony Kozak, convention services director of Greater Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau, will speak on "Buffalo We're Looking Good" at a luncheon for Mu Alumnae Chapter, Phi Upsilon Omicron, national honor society in home economics, Saturday in Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Dr. David R. Bond, organist and choir director of First Presbyterian Church, has arranged a Christmas musical program for Women's Association of the church after a noon luncheon Saturday in the church. Denise Blackman, mezzo soprano of Trinity Episcopal Church choir, will be the soloist. Hostesses will be Jean Hess, Ilsa Cooper and Jacqueline Eaker. Carolyn Jolley, vocalist, and Beth Ann Brenaman, harpist, will perform at a meeting of Theta Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, Saturday in the College Club.

Elizabeth Draper will be installed chairwoman of Metropolitan Republican Women's Club at a Christmas party Sunday in the Carriage House. Other officer to be installed by Thomas Gully, bursar and director of students' accounts at University at Buffalo, are vice chairwoman, Louisanna Solomon; secretary, Georgia Riles; assistant secretary, Wilma Collins; treasurer, Mamie Dent.

Buffalo Charter Chapter, American Business Women's Association, will have a Christmas party Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Fontana's Spaghetti House, Cheektowaga.