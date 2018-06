I cannot understand Larry Felser referring to Marc Wilson as the Michael Dukakis of quarterbacks.

All Mr. Wilson did was to throw 33 attempted pases and complete 21 of them for a total of 234 yards. Our guy was 5 of 15 for 79 yards.

Incidentally, those 21 completions were the most against the Bills in one game this season.

Pretty good for Mike.

FRANK C. MORROW

Kenmore