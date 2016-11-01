THE DOUBLE NICKEL

Oh, how people can change. Take former Bills linebacker Jim Haslett, who coaches football at the University at Buffalo. During the '80s he was the bad boy of the Bermuda Triangle, the one who stepped on a quarterback's naked head. You'd think he'd still be crazy -- after all these years.

You stepped on Terry Bradshaw's head.

The bad thing is I'm from Pittsburgh and when I was growing up, Jack Lambert and Terry Bradshaw were my idols. Anybody who has asked me if I did it on purpose, I would say I slipped or something. But the truth is, I knew if they scored again we were never going to beat them. So one of the players accidentally ripped his helmet off, and his head was exposed so I kicked him. It wasn't the best thing to do. My family was getting into fights in the stands. I couldn't go home for a couple off-seasons.

Does your anger get the best of you a lot?

It used to; it doesn't anymore. I'm a hyper person anyways, but I'm more calm now.

You're mellowing.

In sort of a way, yeah. The things I've been through in football and life. When I was playing in the NFL, I would like to go out with my buddies to the bars. If I go to a bar now, we go to get something to eat and I go home.

What's it like to be out of the spotlight?

Of all the years I've lived, the last couple have been the most satisfying. I have a great wife, three dogs that I'm in love with. A horse, a great family.

In love with your dogs?

I love animals. My one dog, Blue, I'd do anything for him.

Any little Hasletts?

No, but there's one coming Dec. 20, my first. I didn't want any kids till about a year ago. I just didn't want to be tied down. I was one of those guys, if I wanted to go anywhere, I'd just get up and go -- to Florida, wherever. But now I'm like a coach; everything is planned.

Are you prepared for fatherhood?

I'm reading books a lot, why they cry. I want to know so I don't get mad if they're crying all night or something.

Where did you get your sense of humor?

My whole family is different. I have four brothers, a sister, a mother and a dad, and they all live on the same street, and they're married. It's like a block party every Friday and Saturday night.

Do you eat a lot?

A whole lot. I eat the same stuff every day. Eight pancakes in the morning with skimmed milk, a banana. Turkey sub for lunch: lettuce, tomato, onion -- dry. For dinner I have spaghetti, fish or chicken.

What's the last thing you splurged on?

I'd get the impulse all the time that I wanted to buy a car, but I haven't done it lately. Figured I'd better save money 'cause I have a kid coming. When I was playing I saved a lot of money, and I'm still getting paid from the Bills.

Football was a major part of your life.

Pro football is not the real life. You're out there making a lot of money and people expect certain things from you, and you kind of act that way. But once it's over, it's over.