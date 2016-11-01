MRS. LOFTUS

Marriage vows were exchanged by Renee Elizabeth Fancher and Patrick Joseph Loftus at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church on Main Street.

The Rev. J. Patrick Keleher performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Joan Fancher of Cheektowaga and Gerald Fancher of Sepulveda, Calif., and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Loftus of Cheektowaga.

A reception was given in Kloc's Blossom Grove before the newly married couple, graduates of Cheektowaga Central High School, left for a Caribbean cruise.

They will be at home in Cheektowaga.

A Spanish teacher in Orchard Park Middle School, the bride is a graduate of D'Youville College. She is pursuing a master's degree in education in University at Buffalo.

The bridegroom, a medical economics analyst for Health Care Plan, is a graduate of Fredonia State College. He has a master's degree in health administration from University of Michigan and is a volunteer firefighter for Forks Hose Company.