DWI AUTO CRASH KILLS PASSENGER

Police said they charged a Town of Hamburg man with driving while intoxicated early Saturday, following a one-car accident that killed a passenger.

John Wora, 23, of Mount Vernon Boulevard, Town of Hamburg, was pronounced dead on arrival at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Lackawanna, police said.

The driver of the car, Timothy J. Enser, 23, of Clifton Parkway was treated for minor injuries.

Lt. William Lickfield and Patrolman Stephen Mikac reported that Enser was driving west on Rogers Road near Mount Vernon Boulevard in the Town of Hamburg shortly after 3 a.m. when his car left the road and hit a tree, police said.

Wora was thrown from the car and landed in the center of Rogers Road, they said.