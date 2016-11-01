Share this article

FLU SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

Published

Dismissing influenza as an inevitable risk of winter could be a fatal mistake. So say doctors, who warn that flu kills an average of 20,000 Americans a year, most of them persons who are elderly or have chronic health problems.

"The reason people die from the flu is it hits the body so hard," says John D. Nicolas, a doctor and clinical medicine instructor at Northwestern University.

"The most common misconception is it's not serious," adds Walter Gunn, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control.

