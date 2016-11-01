DEER SEASON PROMISING DESPITE SLOW OPENING DAY

TRADITIONS ARE A big part of deer hunting, but Dean Degener of Buffalo may have begun a tradition on this, his first year, that he would just as soon forget.

Degener pulled into the check station at Chaffee around 4 p.m. Monday, the opening day of the firearms deer season, with his first deer, killed with his first shot from a new gun -- a nice, five-point buck taken near Ellicottville.

"It's his first year deer hunting," said his father-in-law, Jim Peacock of Tonawanda, "and he got this one early, then drove this nice four-pointer to me."

"What happened to the front of your truck?" someone asked, "Hit a deer?"

"Yes, in fact," said Degener. "We were going bow-hunting last week when I hit a doe driving down. We never did get out to hunt."

Degener kept the doe, as allowed under the law, but it will cost him $1,500 in body work repairs. "I still have a doe tag, and my archery tag." If he kills a deer with the bow he'll be able to buy another big game license. "I could get five deer this season," he said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation check stations were not doing quite as brisk a business as they usually do on opening day, but what they have seen looks encouraging.

"The yearling bucks have looked real nice," said wildlife biologist James Snider as he "aged" deer by cranking open their jaws and checking tooth development and molar wear. "And the ones I've seen from Erie County have been unbelievable -- six, eight-pointers."

The fine antler development and plump animals are indications of exceptional growth rates, said Snider.

"A mild winter last year, followed by a lush, green summer will do that."

At the Route 20-A check station, where they see many more deer taken from Erie and Wyoming counties, wildlife technician Dave Kiel was enthused about one sizable "yearling" that was one year, five months old -- and carried a 12-point rack.

Of course, deer like that never arrive when anyone from the media is present and the DEC only records antlers, age and locations, not the hunter's name.

We did meet up with John Cordier of Elma, whose small pickup was loaded down with a solid three-point yearling buck and a doe of equal size that was 5 1/2 years old, the biologists said.

"We were hunting in the Town of Wethersfield," Cordier said, "and we saw all kinds of deer. We took five between the four of us. I've had doe tags and killed doe before, but never shot two deer on opening day. I'll tell you, deer hunting has been a lot better than duck hunting for me this year."

Not all the noteworthy deer were young ones, however.

"We just checked a super 14-pointer here at the Allegany State Park check station," Wildlife Manager Terry Moore said Monday night. "It was a 7 1/2 -year-old animal, and not all that big, but the rack will score well (for the trophy record book)."

Moore said that the park, which has too many deer for the available forage, shows a fairly healthy herd going into this winter. "Last year's mild winter and this year's good mast crop allowed them to put on some weight. All the deer we've seen so far have looked a lot healthier than in years past."

And the rest of Allegany County is producing nice animals, too. John Kubalok of Niagara Falls checked in with an eight-pointer that was 3 1/2 years old, and his new hunting partner, Ed Litten had a six-point buck.

"We just started hunting together this year," Litten said. "We got our turkeys together and now these deer. I think we've just formed a hunting partnership."

Opening days are about hunting partners, not about success or failure, and when it comes to Deer Season traditional camps, spots and hunting companions all have a special role.

But we may have gotten into some bad habits at Perrysburg, because my host, Paul Locke, spent 12 hours in woods he knows well and didn't see a deer.

"First time in my life that has happened to me on Opening Day," Locke said as he came in bone-weary from his last, chilly stand on a wooded point overlooking a hollow at the furthest ridge on his property.

Although a six-point and an eight-point buck were taken on his land Monday, they weren't taken by Locke or any of the crew that hunts with him, but were tagged by neighbors.

"Tomorrow we're going to have to do something different," Locke said. "I think we'll have to hunt the swamps. And that is not going to be easy."