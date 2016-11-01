COOPERATIVE EXTENSION TO OFFER PRUNING CLASSES

The Cornell Cooperative Extension will sponsor a free grape pruning class for people with no experience.

An indoor orientation session will be held at the Vineyard Laboratory, 412 E. Main St., from 9 to 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday. Three morning practical pruning sessions at local vineyards will be held Nov. 28 to 30.

Certificates of completion will be awarded at the close of the classes. Further information can be obtained from the extension office.