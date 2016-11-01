TONY BALLEW'S LIFE WOULD MAKE AN INTERESTING 'WIOU' EPISODE

LIKE THE news director played by John Shea in the new CBS drama "WIOU," the resume of WIVB's new news director cries out for some explanation.

Tony Ballew, who became Channel 4's news director in June, also hit the big time before going down to the minors.

He left a job as a news director in Charlotte, N.C., in 1983 to become news director at Cleveland's WJW, a Top 10 station in his hometown and a place where he was once an executive news producer.

In 1986, he found himself as the No. 2 man in Columbus, Ohio.

You don't have to be an investigative reporter like Lee Coppola to realize that something is missing in Ballew's resume. What happened?

"It is a rather long story," said Ballew. It would make for a pretty interesting "WIOU" episode.

Ballew said that in 1986 Storer Broadcasting, which owned WJW, was in the process of being purchased in a deal that eventually soured.

"The president of the company was trying to feather his nest with the incoming owners by making bold moves to improve the news operations in their station in Atlanta," explained Ballew.

Ballew was ordered to Atlanta, the Atlanta news director was assigned to a vacant job in San Diego, and the corporate news director in Cleveland took Ballew's job. For personal reasons, the Atlanta news director rejected the order and was given an office down the hall to use to find a job.

"The atmosphere and the environment at the station were rather poor," explained Ballew. "The news director, who was a friend, was on his way out and the staff didn't understand why. After about a month, I decided this is stupid and it is not going to work."

When the president rejected Ballew's proposal that he and the Atlanta news director return to their old jobs, Ballew left with some bitterness. Paid until his contract ran out, he then said hello to Columbus.

"I needed a rest," explained Ballew. "I needed to get out of the line of fire. I needed to get my head together. I was really soured on the insensitivity of the business."

He recharged in Columbus and in 1988 became the news director at WVEC in Norfolk, Va., a position he held until he joined Channel 4. As the important November news sweeps period begins, Ballew is in charge of keeping Channel 4 on its upward spiral.

In a move worthy of another "WIOU" episode, the hiring of Kevin O'Connell has put some added pressure on lead anchor Bob Koop. There has been speculation that O'Connell was brought in as insurance in case Koop's behavior becomes an issue again.

Ballew, who met Koop in 1987 in Detroit on an assignment, says there is no competition between the two anchors.

"Koop's got about three years left on a contract calling on him to be the 6 and 11 p.m. anchor," said Ballew. "As long as he lives up to his part -- and I see no reason to think he won't -- we're happy. Bob shows up well in research, is bright, a good anchor, a good reporter and has good news sense. He is probably our best writer. He's winning. You don't turn your back on a winner."

Ballew also embraces the Channel 4 news philosophy, which gives important stories more depth and doesn't waste time on human-interest fluff features like Channel 2's "Tuesday's Child" and Channel 7's "Time to Care."

Married with two children, Ballew describes himself as a news director who believes in providing a sensitive product.

"People resent insensitivity," said Ballew. "The older I get and the fact I have two children has made me more sensitive."

He does recall regretfully running a story in the late 1970s in which a mother became very emotional after she returned home to see her son had killed himself playing Russian roulette.

"I wish that we hadn't shown that on camera," said Ballew. "I was sorry she lost a son and we were there."

He isn't sorry that he chose TV news as his career. He caught the TV bug while watching his father -- a city councilman in Cleveland -- being interviewed by TV people.

"I'd go with him and I always liked what I saw," said Ballew. "At 15, I visited a TV station for a day and I tagged along with the noon anchor and reporter, David Buckel. I was in seventh heaven. I decided I wanted to do something in the business."

After attending the University of Dayton and Cleveland State and working for five years in Atlanta, Ballew re-

turned to Cleveland as an executive news producer.

"David had moved to WJW and I ended up being his boss," said Ballew. "We always kidded about that. I'd say, 'Do you remember that snot-nosed 15-year-old kid who showed up?' He said, 'Sure.' "

If that were a TV show plot, it wouldn't be believable.