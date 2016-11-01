PROPOSITIONS ABOUND ON BALLOTS REFERENDUMS IN TOWNS ENLIVEN OFF-YEAR ELECTIONS

In what is generally an off year for elections in Erie County's towns, a number of local referendums will enliven Tuesday's ballot.

The referendums range from allowing non-profit groups in Holland and Wales to sponsor games of chance, to allowing Cheektowaga to spend an additional $1.89 million for a golf course project to one in Amherst that would replace the current at-large election of town councilmen with a ward system.

Voters in Boston, Colden, Concord, Eden, Evans, Marilla and Wales will decide whether to extend the terms of various officials to four years.

The lineup for voting in the towns follows:

Amherst -- Councilman, E. Thomas Jones, R, unopposed. Voters will act on a referendum to replace at-large voting for town councilmen with a ward system. Boston -- A referendum to change the town clerk's term to four years.

Cheektowaga -- A referendum to allow the town to spend $1.9 million above the $2 million previously authorized by the Town Board to build the proposed Rehm Road golf course.

Colden -- A referendum to change the town clerk's term to four years.

Concord -- Assessor, two-year unexpired term, William Nellis, R, unopposed, and a referendum to extend the assessor's term to four years.

Eden -- Councilman, one year, Edward Krycia, D, and Maurice Dole, R; assessor, no nominated candidates. Referendums will be held on extending the terms of the supervisor, town clerk and highway superintendent to four years.

Evans -- A referendum to extend the supervisor's term to four years.

Holland -- Councilman, one year, James Joyce, R, unopposed. Voters will act on a referendum to allow non-profit groups to hold games of chance.

Marilla -- Referendums to extend to four years the terms of supervisor, highway superintendent, clerk and tax collector.

Orchard Park -- Councilman, one year, Terry Young, D-RTLP, and David M. Buyer, R-C.

Wales -- Referendums to change the terms of office for supervisor, highway superintendent, clerk and tax collector to four years and to allow non-profit agencies to operate games of chance.