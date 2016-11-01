KODAK REPORTS $206 MILLION LOSS

Eastman Kodak Co. today reported a loss of $206 million, or 64 cents per share, for the third quarter because of a $909.5 million charge for violating Polaroid's instant camera patents.

The photographic company reported increased sales and higher operating earnings in the quarter.

Without the charge, earnings would have been $358 million, or $1.10 per share, in the quarter, up 19 percent from $300 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales increased 5 percent for the quarter to $4.77 billion, compared to $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year. Operating earnings rose 22 percent to $835 million, compared to $682 million a year ago.