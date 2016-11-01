EVERYWOMAN CENTER TO OFFER SERIES OF FREE WORKSHOPS

The Everywoman Opportunity Center will offer several free workshops open to both men and women in November.

A workshop on fears will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in Room 115 of the Trott Access Center. Subjects will be fears that keep people from being employed and fears that stop someone from doing what they want to do.

A 72-hour Career Readiness Training Program will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning next week through Nov. 27 in the Trott Access Center.

These programs are funded by the state Labor Department, the United Way of Niagara and Niagara County Community College. For further information, contact the Everywoman Opportunity Center.