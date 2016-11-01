DIN HERALDS DAWN OF NEW ERA IN HAMLET WOLCOTTSVILLE WELCOMES ROYALTON WATER DISTRICT

The midday noise was 50 times louder than ever sounded from Frey's garage.

And it was thundering right in front of Roy M. Frey's home on the Wolcottsville Road, just west of Fisk Road. A backhoe, small crane, front loader, dirt truck, bulldozer and sweeper tractor orchestrated the continuing roar.

Even though this hamlet in the Town of Royalton rarely is disturbed by anything louder than yapping dogs or an occasional fire alarm siren, Roy Frey didn't mind the racket. He and his neighbors had been hearing the din since near daybreak when it began a few hundred yards away in front of the garage his son, Joe, now runs.

"It's a good noise. It's bringing us water and that's a help for this community," he said as the backhoe dug the ditch, the dozer pushed in the gravel base, the crane lowered the 8- and 12-inch transmission pipes, the workmen linked them and the dozer back-filled with gravel and dirt.

Frey was talking about $3.1 million Royalton Water District extension that was being installed between Routes 31 and 93 and along some intervening roads. Supervisor George Steimer said the district would provide some 300 families water so they would no longer have to worry whether their well water would hold out in dry spells and whether its off-taste would taint the coffee. "I voted for it," said Frey, now 81 and 15 years into retirement from the garage repair business he founded. "So did most people."

"Why? You have a good well, don't you?"

"Yes, we have a well. But the water has a metal taste. We just use it for the toilet and watering the garden. We get our drinking water from a spring on Fisk Road."

"But this district will cost you money."

"Yes, $225 a year, plus whatever water we use."

"That's a lot of money," I noted.

"Not as much as $225 was in 1936 when I bought this house."

Just then Elsie Frey, Roy's wife of 60 years, joined us. She had been cooking up a tomato-based meat sauce. The appetite-building fragrance permeated the backroom. "He quit the garage and became a farmer," she said.

Then this trim lady of 86 showed me the child's chair she had refinished for one of her great-grandchildren and the four chairs that she had caned. "Caning is more fun than knitting and it's not as hard as it looks," she said. "I did the last chair when my daughter came to visit."

The Freys have six children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Most live close by.

By this time, the pipe installation crew had moved past the Frey home, but the talk returned to the new water line. "They say that the homes will be hooked up before the year ends," Roy Frey said.

Then he drove me to his Fisk Road spring where for years he has been filling gallon jugs with the water that he and Elsie drink and cook with.

Town Clerk Carol Genet said that water will begin to flow as soon as the meter at Route 31 is ready, probably late in November. By then the Freys may be in their Arizona winter home, but they'll be home again by spring.

"No more hauling water after the hook-up," I said.

"Oh, yes, we will," Roy Frey said. "We'll still drink our good clear spring water. We prefer it to the city water with all that chlorine."