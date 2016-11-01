A memorial Mass for Alfreda LaViolette, a native of Niagara Falls, will be offered at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in St. Michael's Polish National Catholic Church, 250 27th St., Niagara Falls.

Services were conducted today in Denver. Burial was in Denver.

Mrs. LaViolette, 63, of Denver, died Monday (Oct. 29, 1990) in her son's home in Thornton, Colo.

The former Alfreda Drabczyk was a waitress at the former Ray Ott Club on Falls Street, the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston and other local restaurants before she moved to Denver in 1970. She was a member of the Eagles Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Denver.

Her husband, Frederick, died in 1980.

Besides her son, Charles, she is survived by four brothers, Andrew and Richard Drabczyk, both of Niagara Falls, Edward Drabczyk of Tonawanda and Louis Drabczyk of Rolla, Mo.; two sisters, Lucy Maniurski of White Hall, Mich., and Dolores Bernat of Niagara Falls, and two grandchildren.