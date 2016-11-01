THE DISTINCT TASTE OF SOUTH AMERICA

IF YOU ARE one of the many wine enthusiasts who is getting tired of the ever-rising prices of wines from France and California, lend an eye -- and your taste buds -- to a new wave of value wines that are washing up on our shores.

Quality wines from South America are bringing us price relief just as those we welcomed from Italy, and before that, Australia and the Balkans.

These wines from Argentina, Brazil and Chile cost between $4 and $12, and are surprisingly good. There have been several attempts to introduce South American wines before, but politics and the inability to attract foreign investment needed for expansion were great obstacles.

Of the three nations, Chile has had the most success in selling its wines in the United States. For years, its Rieslings were the biggest seller in the bargain barrels and lately Chilean Cabernet Sauvignons have won high praise.

Although Argentina is the largest producer of wine in South America -- indeed the fifth largest in the world -- its wines were heavier than the American taste wanted. Now the wines are fresher, younger and much more appealing.

Brazil has been an unknown quantity and only recently has patterned its wines after those of Argentina.

More than 100 members and guests of the Buffalo Chaptere of Les Amis du Vin sampled some of these wines at the Hilton Hotel last week and judged several of them "best values."

The wines of Chile have long been touted as one day being among the best in the world. The weather and growing conditions are similar to California's and the grape varieties are the same as those of the classic wines of Europe.

Chile was the only major wine region to escape the scourge of phylloxera that destroyed most of the world's vineyards back in the 19th century. This left Chile as the only country with grapes growing on their original vinifera vines. Other countries had to graft their vines onto American rootstock that was resistant to phylloxera. Some experts feel that these longer-lived vines may yield fewer grapes but ones with an increased intensity in taste.

Les Amis members tasted eight Chilean wines, one Argentinian and one Brazilian. Greg Frank of Eber Bros. gave the background on two Los Vacos wines from Chile, a Marcus James 1987 Cabernet Sauvignon from Brazil and a Trapiche 1986 Cabernet Sauvignon from Argentina. David Franke of Mullen & Gunn introduced two wines from Cusino Macul of Chile while Richard Wilson of Banfi Vintners led tasters through four wines from Concho y Toro of Chile.

Our aperitif was a Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc ($3.99) which tasted like a winner in the American market with its light, fresh and fruity approach. A first flight of four cabernets started with Cusino Macul Cabernet Sauvignon 1986 ($6.49) from Chile, a wine with berry flavors dominating and a green olive herbaceousness that was repeated in most of the Chilean cabernets.

The Concho y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon 1985 ($5.99) that followed was a complex Bordeaux type with a black pepper hint in the finish. Next came the Marcus James Cabernet Sauvignon 1987 ($3.99) from Brazil, easy to drink with young, berry and olive flavors.

The Trapiche Cabernet Sauvignon 1986 from Argentina ($3.99), was an easy-to-drink wine that felt good in the mouth. A Los Vacos Cabernet Sauvignon 1986 ($5.99) was a medium bodied wine with an elegant style that may be attributed to the influence of the Lafite Rothschilds, who have invested in this winery.

A second flight of cabernets, all Chilean, started with Cusino Macul Cabernet Sauvignon Antiguas Reserva 1984 ($8.99), with a classic cabernet taste experience of berry, cassis and green olive. Concho y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon Diablo ($6.99) had ripe, plummy flavors and a firm tannic backbone. Two more Concho y Toro wines wound up the tasting: a Cabernet Sauvignon Marquis de Casa 1983 ($7.99) that showed amazing fruit, a well-developed bouquet and cedary flavors; and a Cabernet Sauvignon Don Melchor 1987 ($11.99), a wine made in a rich, jammy California style.

The tasters picked the Trapiche as the best wine in the first flight and the Marquis Melchor as the best in the second. The Melchor was voted the best wine of the evening and the Trapiche was named the "best buy."

