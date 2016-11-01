MRS. WITHEY

Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Chapel was the setting Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the marriage of Ann C. Rettig and Edwin J. Withey, who exchanged vows before the Rev. Conrad D. Stachowiak.

Mr. and Mrs. James Rettig of Cheektowaga are the bride's parents and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Withey Sr. of East Palmyra. A reception was given in Harvey D. Morin Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, clubhouse before the newly married couple left for Virginia Beach, Va. They will be at home in Cheektowaga.

The bride is a graduate of Maryvale High School and Villa Maria College. The bridegroom was graduated from Newark High School, Newark. They are employed by Wegman's Food Pharmacy, she as a produce clerk and he as a meat manager.