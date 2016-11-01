EMBARRASSED ALUM

As a Penn State alumnus, I feel compelled to observe that it is too bad that the Penn State PhD who wrote in last week did not exhibit some of the class that he attributed to Penn State in his letter.

I find that letter to be embarrassing, to say the very least. I want to assure my many Syracuse friends that he certainly does not speak for all Penn State alumni by any means.

Syracuse and Penn State are both fine universities with excellent academic and athletic programs. Clearly, there is no basis for his demeaning remarks. Perhaps he has forgotten the decisive Syracuse victories in 1987 and 1988; obviously he didn't remember the great Syracuse teams of the past.

It is too bad that the series has come to an end for whatever cause. As one of the announcers noted during the telecast of the Penn State-Syracuse game, tradition has lost out to big business.

GEORGE G. HERBERT

Orchard Park