COMMUNITY BOOK FAIR RETURNS WITH DIPLOMAT, CHIEF, COLUMNIST

A noted Israeli diplomat and scholar, the Jewish police chief of Charleston, S. C., and the man who took over Ann Landers' advice column are among more than a dozen authors who will speak during the 24th Jewish Community Book Fair next Saturday through Nov. 12. All programs are open to the general public.

Sergio I. Minerbi, a lecturer at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, assistant director general of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Israeli ambassador to the Ivory Coast, Luxembourg and Belgium, will deliver the opening address at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo's Benderson Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

Italian-born Minerbi's latest book is "The Vatican and Zionism," which traces the little-known role of the Vatican in the swirl of events before and after World War I which led to the establishment of the British mandate in Palestine.

"Let's Take Back Our Streets" will be the topic of Charleston Police Chief Reuben Greenberg at 8 p.m. next Sunday in the Benderson Building. Since taking his office in 1982, his common-sense policies have reduced the crime rate in his city to the lowest level in 20 years. A feature about him on CBS-TV's "60 Minutes" in 1986 made him a national figure.

Chief Greenberg, who is black, took up the faith of his Orthodox Jewish grandfather while involved in the civil rights movement in the '60s in San Francisco, where he attended college. He served in half a dozen police departments before coming to Charlestown and has taught sociology, public administration and criminal justice in several colleges.

The successor to Ann Landers is Jeffrey Zaslow, winner of a nationwide search by the Chicago Sun-Times in 1987, who will speak at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Benderson Building. He's author of a syndicated column, "All That Zazz," and is husband of Williamsville native Sherry Margolis, a former WKBW-TV newswoman.

Authors at all lectures will autograph their books after their programs. Their books and others will be available at bookstores in the Benderson Building throughout the Book Fair and at the Delaware Building, 787 Delaware Ave., from Nov. 10 to 12.

Tickets will be available at the door for all programs except the Nov. 6 luncheon lecture by novelist Gay Courter, which must be reserved in advance.

Opening in conjunction with the Book Fair are a pair of art exhibits -- batiks by Amos Amit at the Benderson Building and logos and Jewish calligraphy by Avy Ashery at the Delaware Center.

The Book Fair is supported by the People of the Book and the New York State Council on the Arts, with more than 30 organizations co-sponsoring various programs. Charing the event are Iris Sterman and Sharon Lippes, assisted by more than 100 volunteers.

The schedule:

Saturday at 8 p.m. -- Sergio I. Minerbi, "The Vatican and Zionism." $6.50 to $7.50. Benderson Building.

Next Sunday at 10 a.m. -- Paul Breines, associate professor of history at Boston College, "Tough Jews." $4, includes Continental breakfast. Benderson Building.

Next Sunday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. -- Children's event with lunch and stories by Harriet Feder, author of "Judah Who Liked to Say No," and sing-alongs with Buffalo guitarist and singer Jerry Raven. $3 children, $5 adults. Benderson Building.

Next Sunday at 8 p.m. -- Police Chief Reuben Greenberg, "Let's Take Back Our Streets." $5. Benderson Building.

Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. -- Eda LeShan, psychologist, counselor and syndicated columnist, "It's Better to Be Over the Hill Than Under It." $2.50, includes dessert and coffee. Benderson Building.

Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. -- Rabbi Herbert Tarr, novelist, humorist and former associate rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, "A Woman of Spirit." $6. Benderson Building.

Nov. 6 at noon -- Gay Courter, best-selling author, "Flowers in the Blood." Reservations required. $6, includes lunch. Benderson Building.

Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. -- Devorah Menashe, storyteller and editor-translator for Isaac Bashevis Singer, "An Evening of Jewish Folklore." Free with ticket (limited seating). Benderson Building.

Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. -- Poetry readings by Enid Dame, associate director of the writing program at Rutgers University, and award-winning Buffalo poet Barbara D. Holender. $3, includes coffee and pastries. Benderson Building.

Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. -- Rabbi Manis Friedman, rabbi and dean of Bais Chana Institute, St. Paul, Minn., "Doesn't Anyone Blush Any More?" $5. Benderson Building.

Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. -- Jeffrey Zaslow, "Tell Me All About It." $3, includes coffee and pastries. Benderson Building.

Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. -- Tom Teicholz, Buffalo attorney and journalist, "The Trial of Ivan the Terrible." $2. Benderson Building.

Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. -- Moshe Waldoks, co-editor of "The Big Book of American Humor" and media consultant, "An Evening of Jewish Humor." $8.50. Delaware Building.

Nov. 11, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. -- Children's matinee with Robyn Helzner, international folk singer. $3 children, $5 adults. Delaware Building.

Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. -- Robyn Helzner, folk singer in concert. $6. Delaware Building.