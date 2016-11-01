ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WILL BE THE TOPIC AND EXPENSE OF THE '90'S

Monday morning quarterbacks have the world's easiest job for, with the benefit of hindsight, they know exactly which alternative should have been selected. Unfortunately, for property owners, and fortunately for environmentalists, Monday morning quarterbacking has come to real estate in the form of Super Fund statutes at almost every level of government.

A few short years ago, no one gave any thought to purchasing property other than it was a good investment. Today, those very same people are wondering if they can sell their properties without having to spend a fortune on environmental clean up.

Almost all the environment laws place the cost of clean up on the property owner at the time the contaminate is discovered, regardless of whether or not that property owner is the one who put it there. At the same time they exempt new purchasers from clean up cost liability if that new purchaser can prove that at the time of purchase he did not know and had no reason to know that the contaminates existed.

As a result purchasers -- and their lenders -- have to establish that they conducted a thorough environmental inspection to meet the "due diligence" test of the laws. So far it has affected only the commercial lending departments of banks, but the time is fast coming when it will also affect their residential departments.

As public opinion more clearly and firmly comes down on the side of environmental responsibility, the loans -- and their enforcement -- are going to get tougher.

Generally, what is involved when we say hazardous substances are those things which pose threats to human health and environment. For this we must depend on our scientists to discover the substances, process, and activities which cause those threats.

Unfortunately, that is where the Monday morning quarterbacks come in. For example, it was originally thought radon and urea formaldehyde were culprits. Now it turns out that almost every house has them and, unless they exist is great abundance (but what that amount is has yet to be determined), normal ventilation will take care of them.

The major culprit today is asbestos -- a substance that was commonly used to insulate pipes and homes right up to the 1980's. When asbestos fibers are released into the air they have a strong carcinogenic potential, and so it is only asbestos that is not properly encapsulated or wrapped that is the villain.

When that was discovered fiberglass became the insulation material of choice, yet fiberglass has the same characteristics as asbestos so -- Monday morning quarter backs, how soon will it be before fiberglass is also discovered to be hazardous?

What is even more frustrating to property owners is that, while their property may be environmentally clean, they are near a hazardous waste area that "leaks" onto their property because of the underground flow of water.

It, therefore, becomes imperative for purchasers to determine the environmental condition of the property just as they now do for structural condition. Unfortunately, for what seemed like valid considerations at the time, the present real estate contract is absolutely silent about environmental concerns.

Purchasers should, therefore, consult their attorneys before signing the contract to seek representation from the seller and to try to get sellers to at least share in the cost of the environmental testing and later clean up, should that prove necessary.

At least every commercial property purchaser should insist on testing by a competent environmental business. The phase one part will run anywhere from $800 to $1,500 and will get you an opinion, based on investigation, that the property is "probably clean" or requires further testing.

Further testing is the phase two report and can run into many thousands of dollars. It consists of actual testing of the underground by borings which will tell you whether contaminates exist or not. Purchasers must consider whether the large cost may be cheaper than the eventual clean up.

To now, that cost has kept the purely residential properties from the necessity of testing, but as the price gets cheaper and public concern grows, that concern will almost certainly weaken. And then the Monday morning quarterbacks will have another field day.

Franklin Pack, senior partner of Pack, Hartman, Ball & Huckabone, P.C., is a real estate practitioner, lecturer and columnist.

READ W.G.