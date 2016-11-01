WASTE MANAGEMENT OFFICIAL TO SPEAK AT ALFRED TUESDAY

The man responsible for answering the public's questions about a large waste management firm will speak at Alfred University Tuesday.

Joseph Donovan, manager of corporate community relations for Waste Management Inc., will give an address and spend two days talking to environmental science and journalism classes. Waste Management Inc.'s subsidiary, Chem-Nuclear Systems Inc., has operated the low-level radioactive waste disposal facility at Barnwell, S.C.

Donovan, a former journalist, will deliver an address called "Waste . . . You Can't Shout it Out" at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Science Center at Alfred University. Donovan will meet with students

Tuesday and Wednesday.