UAW COUNCIL TO HONOR FOUR MEMBERS

Retiring international representative Charles I. Price will be among area United Auto Workers leaders honored Saturday when the UAW's Community Action Program Council holds its annual awards dinner.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. in the Hearthstone Manor in Depew.

Also honored will be Jack Kyzmir, Retirees Award; Joseph Dobek, Veteran's Award, and Alberta Bryant, Women's Award.

Kevin Gaughan, a Hamburg Democrat who is attempting to unseat Rep. William Paxon, R-Amherst, will receive the council's political award.

Price will retire March 1 after 22 years as international representative. During his 36 years as a UAW member, he held several offices, including the presidency of Local 1173, which represented workers at the former Chevrolet Forge.

Price, a former board chairman of the Buffalo Chapter of the Urban League, is being given the union's Civil Rights Award. He is currently a vice president of the Buffalo Chapter of the NAACP.

Among several awards he has received for his work in the black community are the NAACP's Medgar Evers Award, Black Achievers Award, and awards from PUSH, the Urban League and Project Equality.

Kyzmir held virtually every leadership post in UAW Local 686, which represents employees of General Motors' Harrison Radiator Division in Lockport. He is past president of the Niagara-Orleans Central Labor Council and is chairman of the Retired Workers Chapter of Local 686.

Dobek, a member of UAW Local 897 representing employees at Ford Motor Co.'s Woodlawn Stamping Plant, has been active in veterans affairs and organized a recent seminar on veterans' rights.

Ms. Bryant, a member of UAW Local 424 representing workers at the Saginaw Division's Buffalo plant, has been active in women's affairs.

The UAW's CAP Council presented college scholarships of $2,000 each to three college freshmen who are children of UAW members.

The scholarship winners are Brian Chmielewski of North Tonawanda, attending Fredonia State College; Calvina Wilkins Mercer of Buffalo, attending Hampton University in Virginia, and Jacqueline Houser of Cheektowaga, attending the University at Buffalo.