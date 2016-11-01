SPORTS TODAY

Simpson, Norman lead rich Nabisco tourney

Greg Norman, the leading money winner on the PGA Tour this season, and Tim Simpson each fired a 5-under-par 66 Thursday to share first place after one round of the $2.5 million Nabisco Championship in Houston.

Jodie Mudd and Nick Price were two strokes behind the leaders, while Billy Mayfair and Chip Beck were at 2-under 69 after 18 holes on the par-71, 7,187-yard Champions Golf Club course.

Only the 30 leading money winners on this year's PGA Tour are competing for the first-place paycheck of $450,000 in the world's richest golf tournament.

Defending champion Tom Kite, who won last year's tournament in a sudden death playoff with Payne Stewart, shot a 2-over-par 73.

Masters and British Open champion Nick Faldo was not eligible to compete because he is not a member of the PGA Tour.

Rich adds Marks to expansion group

Randolph A. Marks, retired chairman of the board of Computer Task Group Inc. and American Brass Co., has joined the Buffalo Bisons' expansion ownership group, Bisons president Robert E. Rich Jr. said.

Marks served as chairman of the board of American Brass for the past five years and co-founded Computer Task Group in 1966, serving as the company's chief executive officer for 18 years. On Sept. 4, Rich announced a group of 13 investors who joined him in the bid to bring a National League baseball franchise to Buffalo.

Series rivals Browning, Welch file for free agency

Bob Welch and Tom Browning, who pitched in the World Series for opposing sides, have filed for free agency.

Welch, a right-hander, recorded 27 wins for the Oakland Athletics this season, leading the majors. Browning, a left-hander, pitched and won Game Three of the World Series.

Others filing included Browning's teammate, right-hander Rick Mahler, Philadelphia left-hander Don Carman, Baltimore designated hitter Ron Kittle, California utilityman Donnie Hill, Minnesota utilityman Randy Bush, Houston left-hander Juan Agosto and Montreal right-hander Dave Schmidt.

Also, the San Diego Padres offered arbitration to first baseman Jack Clark.

In Detroit, Jack Morris' agent said the pitcher did not exercise his $2.1 million option for 1991, but that the Tigers had offered him salary arbitration.

The Major League Baseball Players Association had said Wednesday that Morris would exercise the option, but the agent, Richard Moss, said Morris would not exercise it so as not to jeopardize his position in the third collusion case.

In Kansas City, eight-time Gold Glove winner Frank White was told he will not be offered a contract by the Royals, ending the second baseman's 17-year major league association with the club.

Boschman not fined after stick-swinging

The New Jersey Devils' Laurie Boschman had no "deliberate intent" to injure Washington's Dino Ciccarelli when he slashed the Capitals' forward and broke Ciccarelli's right thumb last week, NHL Executive Vice President Brian O'Neill said. "The Jersey player swung his stick at the Capitals player in a checking manner," said O'Neill.

Elsewhere, Bob Probert of the Detroit Red Wings can remain free while he appeals a deportation order from the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, according to the ruling of a federal judge. The deportation order had followed his conviction on cocaine importation charges but is based on his chronic abuse of alcohol, rather than the drug charge.

Big three in tennis fined for missing events

Three of the world's top four tennis players have been ordered to pay huge fines for failing to play in the required number of tournaments this year, the Association of Tennis Professionals said.

Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg, ranked No. 1, and No. 3 Ivan Lendl have agreed to pay fines equivalent to 15 percent of their 1990 earnings, while fourth-ranked Andre Agassi must pay a fine of 20 percent, an ATP spokesman said.

Greg Sharko, media services director of the ATP, said that the precise amounts of the fines would depend on the players' winnings at the end of the season. However, it appears that all will be at least $100,000.

In Stockholm, John McEnroe, who had made the finals in each of his five previous appearances in the Stockholm Open, bowed out in the third round, losing, 6-4, 6-4, to Yugoslavian Goran Ivanisevic.

Second-seeded Boris Becker, who's chasing Edberg for the world No. 1 ranking, beat Richey Reneberg, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 5 seed Gianulias rolls to LPBT crown

Defending champion Nikki Gianulias came from the No. 5 position to win the LPBT Lady Ebonite Classic at Houston.

Gianulias beat Leanne Barrette, 191-169, in the championship match to win the $8,000 first prize. The top-seeded Barrette picked up $4,000 for second place.

At Fort Pierce, Fla., Jimmy Certain won his second PBA senior title with a 218-202 victory over Bob Hart in the finals of the Treasure Coast Senior Open. The reigning PBA Senior Player of the Year, Certain pocketed $7,500 for the win.