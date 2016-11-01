PACKAGED SOIL VS. GARDEN SOIL FOR POTTING

Most indoor gardeners buy their potting soil in neat plastic bags at their local gardening center or discount store.

There's a good reason these commercial mixes are so popular: They're convenient and "clean." Many of these mixes are even specially formulated for African violets, acid-loving plants or cacti.

All of these mixes contain varying amounts of similar ingredients. The bulk of a commercial potting mix is decomposed peat. There's also sand, vermiculite and perlite. And fertilizers sometimes are added.

So what's the difference between packaged soil and the soil from your back yard? Actually the only real difference is the condition and proportion of minerals, organic matter, weeds, fungi and diseases that are found in both.

That means your garden soil is not as suitable, nor as "safe" as packaged soil. Quality control will vary between manufacturers, but commercial soil is usually pest-free and disease-free.

The one major drawback to a commercial soil mix, though, is its tendency to be too rich and too fine. The mix contains just about everything a plant needs to live and grow. In fact, it may contain too much for some plants.

Even when pasteurized, such a mix contains millions of bacteria. These thrive and multiply in a warm, moist bag of nutrients and organic matter. Sitting on a shelf in a sealed bag, these organisms and the soil may in time become a potent combination of plant food and growing medium.

When this rich, earthy-smelling soil is used fresh out of the bag, it may over-feed plants or cause fertilizer burn. This is a condition that damages roots and shows up as brown leaf tips and even stunted growth.

Most packaged soils also do not contain enough sand, vermiculite or perlite for good drainage. These soils can compact, stay wet too long and harbor organisms that produce root rot.

The remedy for making such a soil better for your plants is to dilute it by mixing equal parts of vermiculite or perlite with the packaged soil. You can do this by emptying the soil into a plastic garbage bag and then filling up the emptied soil bag with perlite or vermiculite.

Pour the measured perlite or vermiculite into the soil in the garbage bag and mix by hand. If you're using perlite, try moistening it first, since the dust it puts out when dry can be irritating to the throat and lungs.

Because no packaged soil is completely sterile, some gardeners prefer to use a soil-less mix. You can prepare this mix yourself by combining one part coarse peat moss, one part vermiculite and one part coarse sand or perlite. Add two tablespoons of ground limestone per two quarts of mixture to neutralize some of the acidity of the peat.

Because this mix lacks built-in nutrients, plants potted in it will have to be regularly fertilized.