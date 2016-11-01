FAVORITES ARE GOOD BETS; BENGALS AND BEARS ARE BEST DIVISIONAL-GAMES SYSTEM IS 3-1

As we zero in on the halfway point of the National Football League season, it might be worth noting that this has been an unusually good year for favorites.

Through seven weeks, the favorites have run up a 59-29 record and have even maintained an edgewith the point spread at 45-42-1.

Meanwhile, home teams have a 56-34 record straight up but dip to 46-53-1 against the spread.

The AFC and NFC are dead even at 7-7, with the AFC holding the edge against the spread at 8-6.

Before I get to this week's new business, there are a couple of pieces of old business that must be cleared up.

First, a reader wrote to claim that I misstated the record of my divisional-games system and that it should be 3-2, not 3-1. He erroneously cited the Buffalo-Denver game Sept. 30 as the one that should be added to the loss column.

As I noted when I first wrote about the system, that game could not be included because both the Bills and Broncos were coming off three divisional games. As I stated, that game had to be decided on some other basis. So the system is, in fact, 3-1. (For this week's system games, see the best bets below.)

The second item of old business involves The News Staff Selections. I try to remind our readers at least once a year that the picks we make are based on the point spread, not just who we think will win each game. Last week, when three of my colleagues selected the Jets, they weren't necessarily predicting a Bills loss but were merely rating them a poor choice as a nine-point favorite.

Last week I was 4-7 (48-40-1 for the season). My best bets were 1-1 (7-7-1 for the season).

Now on to the new business.

Best bets

Cincinnati (even) over ATLANTA -- The Falcons have played four divisional games in a row. So you can ignore the injury lists, forget Jerry Glanville's animosity for Sam Wyche, pay no attention to the latest line. The system says the Bengals are a best bet -- and then some.

Chicago (-6 1/2 ) over PHOENIX -- The Bears look like a solid choice in their own right. The fact that they are playing a Cardinals team coming off three divisional games in a row makes them a best bet as well.

Best of the rest

Buffalo (-6) over NEW ENGLAND -- This should be the week the Bills take care of an opponent in business-like fashion. The Bills have established a distinct pattern against the point spread. They won the first week and have alternated losses and wins each week since. This is a "win" week. Pity Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan returning from the ranks of the injured.

Philadelphia (-4) over DALLAS -- There is a lot of talk about the Cowboys being a more legitimate playoff team than the Eagles. There might be some second opinions after this game. The Cowboys have the same pattern against the spread as the Bills, but this is their week to lose.

HOUSTON (-8 1/2 ) over Jets -- Both teams are 5-2 against the spread, but the Oilers are on a roll, winning their last five against the line. They will do to the Jets what the Bills should have done.

Washington ( 3 1/2 ) over GIANTS -- The Redskins outplayed the Giants two weeks ago but lost, 24-20. This is their week for revenge and the Giants' week to lose.

Rest of the bets

Detroit ( 5) over NEW ORLEANS -- Two dome teams with identical records and not much to choose from. The return of Rodney Peete as Lions quarterback should give them a slight edge.

SAN FRANCISCO (-13) over Cleveland -- Bud Carson's job is on the line. And that's where a lot of the Browns' problems are: on the offensive line. Having to win against the 49ers is not what you would call job security. This is as much of a mismatch as you are apt to find in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS ( 2 1/2 ) over Miami -- The Colts always manage to get back on track about this time of year. I was expecting a little too much of Eric Dickerson when I picked the Colts to win last week, but he should be more effective with one game under his belt.

Minnesota ( 2) over GREEN BAY -- I don't care how bad the Vikings are. I have a rule not to pick the Packers when they are favored.

Rams (even) over PITTSBURGH -- A rare Monday night appearance by the Steelers might just give them stage fright against a Rams team that showed some signs of life last week.

SAN DIEGO (-3 1/2 ) over Tampa Bay -- Last week, the heavily favored Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys for the eighth time in eight meetings. This week they play a Chargers team that they have never beaten in three tries, and they have to do it without quarterback Vinnie Testaverde.