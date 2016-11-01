"Selected Works from the New York Collection," an exhibit of artists' works from the 1989-90 series, will open next Friday in the Members' Gallery of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and remain on display through Dec. 9.

Watercolors by Pat Fortunato will be featured Saturday through Nov. 24 in the Unique Gallery, 5701 Transit Road, East Amherst. The gallery also will exhibit ceramics by Carolyn Leung, porcelain by Alan Newman, and glass by Robert Burch and Craig Swiefel, Nov. 1-17.

Richard A. Butz, studio potter and associate professor and chair, design department at Buffalo State College, will talk at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Burchfield Art Center, Buffalo State College. Butz will discuss the ceramic works in the collection and their relationship to the development of fine arts in the craft media.

Registration is open through Saturday for an acrylic workshop with Alfonso Volo, Nov. 3 in the Artists Gallery, 30D Essex St. The free class will be limited to 15 people, and the format will be flexible to allow for both the experienced and inexperienced artist. For registration call 883-2303.

Linda Hubbard Brady, great-granddaughter of Elbert Hubbard, will present a slide lecture on the history and renaissance of the Roycroft Movement at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2/R Fine Arts Gallery, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora.

Lorna Berlin will give a watercolor demonstration at the meeting of the Niagara Society of Artists at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Echo Club, 341 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.

The Evans Art Guild will sponsor a free sketching workshop with Shirley Fritz, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Park Villa, Route 5, Derby.