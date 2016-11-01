STADIUM INJURY CHANGED HIS LIFE, BUT HE'S STILL A FAN

A YEAR after the accident, James Kaiser is attending Buffalo Bills games again, but it's not quite the same.

A year ago last week, Kaiser was walking to the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was within sight of Rich Stadium when a beer bottle sailed across a parking lot and hit him in the head.

The police never caught the rowdy fan whose act left Kaiser paralyzed on his right side. Kaiser has spent the last year struggling to improve the damage to his mental, motor and sensory skills.

"He's progressing quite well, improving daily," says Maureen Kaiser, his wife.

When friends ask for updates on Kaiser's condition, Mrs. Kaiser will tell them he's working hard. They'll reply, "What, he's back to work!"

But it hasn't been that easy. Mrs. Kaiser doesn't mean that her husband is well enough to be employed yet.

What Mrs. Kaiser means is, "He's working hard to push himself to rehabilitate his strength and ability."

He can get around better now than he could right after the accident, but some tasks are still difficult.

Kaiser is a private man who prefers not to publicize details of the ups and down of his recovery. Medical wisdom might suggest that he won't regain all his skills, but Kaiser won't accept that.

Kaiser, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, is a former Bethlehem Steel worker who was living on his pension and doing odd jobs before he was struck down. Mrs. Kaiser works for the he's still a fan

county. After the accident, Mrs. Kaiser didn't know if she would be able to cover all the medical bills, even with insurance.

But there has been support from family and friends. Last week, the Monday Quarterback Club, a social club that meets for lunch the day after Bills home games, presented a check for $2,505 to the Kaiser family. Mrs. Kaiser has been able to outfit their house in West Seneca with railings and other equipment to make things easier for her husband.

"Jim and his family face difficult challenges every day due to a fellow fan's irresponsible behavior," says James Putnam, an attorney who is president of the Quarterback Club. "As fans, we have a responsibility to represent our team and our community well."

The family also is seeking assistance through the New York State Crime Victims Board, which pays for certain expenses of crime victims.

Police think the bottle was aimed at a passing bus during a rowdy, pregame drinking party, which Kaiser and his brothers weren't part of. The incident wasn't reported until 12 hours later, and police never made an arrest. Kaiser watched the whole game thinking nothing was wrong. He collapsed when he got home.

He receives rehabilitation therapy three times a week in the Head Trauma Rehabilitation Unit of Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Lackawanna.

Kaiser has a Bills season ticket this year, as he has for the last 18 years.

And he still goes to home games with his brothers. That much hasn't changed.

But he can't join fans in the wave yet. And he doesn't attend night games anymore.