KEMP IS QUITE DIRECT WHEN HE TAKES A STAND

Jack Kemp doesn't need The Buffalo News to act as his interpreter. When he supported Herbert London for governor, he said that he did not believe anyone should run for governor on the Republican ticket who denounces President Reagan's economic policies. No interpreter needed.

Kemp has been criticized for not running for governor himself. His critics don't believe that the commitment to stay that he made when he entered President Bush's cabinet created an obligation to stay. Proof of how honor-bound Kemp feels toward that commitment came early when he took himself out of the running for appointment as commissioner of the National Football League.

CHARLES D. TUPPEN JR.

Buffalo