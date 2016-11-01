STUDENTS NAMED AS GRAND MARSHALS

Six Salamanca High School students who won the national Olympics of the Mind Competition last summer will be the grand marshals for the annual Falling Leaves Festival parade at 2 p.m. today.

The students are Bernie Jackson, Steven Miller, Laura Lapey, Julie Zelazny, Nathan Jones and Christy Bradley. They won the title in June at Ames, Iowa, and plan to enter the competition again next year.

More than 60 units will participate in the 90-minute parade on Main Street. Mayor Antonio N. Carbone, parade chairman, said prizes total $4,300.