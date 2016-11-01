MRS. BARNES

A reception was given in Connecticut Street Armory after the wedding of Kathleen Marie DiVita and David Kingsley Barnes at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Susan DiVita of Kenmore and Joseph J. DiVita of Snyder are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Barnes of Pittsburgh, Pa.

After a trip to Maine, the newly married couple will be at home in Lansing, Mich., where the bride is a pharmaceutical sales representative for Eli Lilly & Co. She is a graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy and Duquesne University. The bridegroom, a graduate of Duquesne U, attends Thomas M. Cooley Law School.