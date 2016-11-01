GOP IS IN NEED OF A MIRACLE

Only a miracle can save the state Republican Party from a crushing defeat in the Nov. 6 general election.

That's the assessment of seasoned political observers as the GOP campaign staggers into its last five weeks. Make no mistake: The state GOP is on the warpath. But Republicans are fighting Republicans, not Democrats.

As a result, the GOP faces the prospect of an electoral disaster in the November election -- the loss of Row B on voting machines for the next four years.

In addition, Republican control of the State Senate, the re-election of State Comptroller Edward V. Regan, the only elected statewide GOP official in Albany, and the future of J. Patrick Barrett, the GOP state chairman, are on the line in the election.

The GOP has been turned upside-down by Pierre A. Rinfret, its unconventional, uninhibited, sometimes unprepared candidate for governor.

Rinfret's latest caper was played out last week in Eastchester in Westchester County, where GOP state and county leaders had gathered to meet with their candidate.

Instead of a meeting, the Republican leaders got ambushed by Rinfret, a no-show who sent emissaries with a letter and a resolution.

The letter charged leaders of the Republican-controlled State Senate "tried to buy me off with a handful of money." Rinfret said he was offered $40,000 "to shut up, go away and run a dismal campaign."

The resolution demanded that the Republican Party recognize Rinfret as the "undisputed head of the party" and "commit to a unified attack" against Gov. Cuomo.

Anthony J. Colavita, the veteran Westchester GOP leader and a former state party chairman, summed up the sentiment of his colleagues: "No comment. There are women around."

Assemblyman Thomas M. Reynolds, the Erie County GOP leader, didn't attend the meeting. But he attributed Rinfret's attacks on fellow Republicans to "frustration."

However, political insiders say Rinfret, desperate to uplift a moribund campaign, has developed a new strategy to attack both Republican and Democratic incumbents in an effort to portray himself as the anti-establishment candidate.

Rinfret, a Manhattan economic consultant, was recruited by Sen. Roy Goodman, the New York county Republican chairman. Barrett and a handful of other GOP leaders, acting as a search committee, recommended Rinfret to the Republican State Convention.

At the start of his campaign, Rinfret, 66, was dubbed "Unlucky Pierre" for agreeing to run against Gov. Cuomo. After all, a laundry list of well-known Republicans had declined to do combat with the governor.

Later, Rinfret was called a "buffoon" and a "loose cannon" after he angered some of his colleagues and the Conservative Party, which is running its own candidate -- Herbert London -- for governor. Then things went from bad to worse:

Rinfret called U.S. Housing Secretary Jack F. Kemp a "lackey" for Cuomo and charged the former congressman had reneged on a promise to host a fund-raiser for Rinfret. Kemp denied he made the promise.

A Marist College Institute of Public Opinion poll showed Cuomo leading Rinfret 60 percent to 15 percent.

Assemblyman John Faso of Kinderhook resigned as Rinfret's campaign manager, without explanation.

William Simon, the finance chairman, defected. Simon, treasury secretary in the Nixon administration, said he was taking an extended trip to the Far East.

Rinfret charged certain Republican leaders had tried to sabotage his campaign by withholding financial support. He called his principal sponsor, Sen. Goodman, "one of the most destructive people in the state," accused Senate Majority Leader Ralph Marino of being "in bed with Cuomo," and described Sen. Guy Velella, GOP leader of the Bronx, as "possibly one of the most dangerous political people in the state."

Rinfret, after threatening to drop his campaign and endorse London, said he was in the race to the end.

A second-place finish by London in the gubernatorial election would cost the Republican Party Row B on the voting machines and see Conservatives replace Republicans throughout the state as county election commissioners for the next four years.

And if that wasn't enough, Rinfret recommended in a television interview that convicted rapists be castrated and 100,000 citizens in New York City be trained and authorized to carry guns and make arrests.

Meanwhile, Cuomo was spending most of his time campaigning for the $1.9 billion Environmental Bond Act.

But he didn't exactly ignore Rinfret. Cuomo said Louis Wein, the Right to Life Party candidate, is the best-qualified of his three major opponents to be governor.