2 SKETCHES OF GOLDOME: IN BLACK, IN RED

Is Goldome making money or losing money? Do its assets exceed its liabilities, or the other way around?

It all depends on how you view the books -- particularly on how you view an accounting entry known as goodwill and on which set of accounting principles you use to calculate profits.

Goldome would not have a positive balance sheet if federal regulators used the same accounting system to weigh Goldome's net worth as they used on Empire of America.

Government records obtained by The Buffalo News show that federal regulators are permitting Goldome to show so-called "supervisory goodwill" as an asset worth $380.7 million on its books. By these accounts, Goldome has a positive net worth of $90 million.

But without goodwill, Goldome's books would show a negative net worth of perhaps as much as $290 million.

Goodwill is an accounting device which attempts to set a specific value on a bank's intangible assets. In the case of Goldome, Empire and other thrift institutions that took over other failing thrifts in the early 1980s, the goodwill entry mostly represents the difference between the assets and liabilities of the institutions they took over.

Here's a simplified example: If an institution takes in a deposit of $1,000, it records a liability because the bank eventually will have to give the money back to the depositor. When it then lends out that $1,000, it records a corresponding asset because the borrower eventually will have to pay off the loan to the bank. Thus, the books are "balanced." But if the loan goes bad, the bank will write down its value from $1,000 to, say, $600. The $400 difference is what ended up on Goldome's books as goodwill.

When Congress deregulated the thrift industry in the early 1980s, it opened the way for banks to use such goodwill in calculating their net worth.

Last year however, reformers persuaded Congress that goodwill was nothing more than an accounting maneuver designed to disguise serious capital shortfalls. Accordingly, the 1989 thrift reform law effectively outlawed the use of goodwill by savings institutions regulated by the federal government.

The disallowance of Empire's "goodwill" under this law, a move resisted by local congressman on the House Banking Committee, was a key factor in severely downgrading Empire's capital status.

This resulted in the government's seizing Empire, and in Friday's sell-off of most of its assets.

However, Goldome is permitted to use goodwill because it is not supervised by the same agency that began the process that resulted in Empire's being shut down.

The reason is that Goldome was permitted to trade its national charter for a state one in August 19, 1987.

Goldome is not under the oversight of the Office of Thrift Supervision, created by last year's thrift bailout law. Empire was, because it retained its federal charter. After prompting Empire to write off $711 million in supervisory goodwill, OTS ordered the bank into conservatorship by the Resolution Trust Corporation.

The supervisory structure for Goldome is less clear. Technically, Goldome is supervised by the New York State Banking Department. However, a spokeswoman there, Clare Sykes, said New York "defers" to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s standards on capital requirements.

The FDIC requires the state-chartered banks whose deposits it insures to maintain 6.5 percent ratio of tangible assets. If goodwill is allowed, Goldome meets this standard. If disallowed, it doesn't.

Sykes said FDIC "regulatorily blessed" Goldome's use of goodwill as a result of Goldome's mergers with other, weaker banks in the early 1982. These mergers were partially financed by the FDIC. She said the FDIC "blessed" Goldome's goodwill "when it set up these deals."

Federally supervised thrifts have attempted with mixed results to make this argument in court suits to block RTC conservatorship.

Generally, the FDIC gives state-chartered banks about 15 years to amortize or "write down" its goodwill, which means that Goldome has another seven years to ease goodwill off its books. The process is a slow one. Goldome wrote off only $6 million of this goodwill in the first quarter.

Gerald Ronning, Goldome senior vice president and chief financial officer, told The Buffalo News that he sees difficulty in writing off goodwill in that period.

Ronning said Goldome has steadily improved its operating performance in the last 18 months, turning quarterly losses into profits.

Goldome reported to stockholders that it earned $36 million in operating profits in the first two quarters of this year.

However, Goldome reported to the FDIC that it lost about $34 million in the same period. Goldome's reports to the FDIC, obtained by The News in a Freedom of Information Act request, showed Goldome lost $24 million in the first quarter and $9.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Ronning said the disparity results from the different accounting system that FDIC requires in its reports.

The FDIC, he said uses, "RAP," or regulatory accounting principals. RAP, he said, disallowed Goldome's use of proceeds of a massive sale of assets in this year's second quarter in the plus column. In its own reports, he said, Goldome uses generally accepted auditing principals, or GAAP, which allowed the sale to be incorporated into Goldome's affirmative operating statements to the public.

Ronning said RAP reports are disregarded by financial analysts. Actually, analysts say they make their own assessments on the worth of investments, often disregarding both accounting systems.

Goldome's report to the FDIC also listed $135.1 million in mortgage serving rights as an "intangible asset." This account estimates revenues a bank expects to receive for serving mortgage escrow accounts.