HEAD-ON COLLISION KILLS DRIVER, 84

An 84-year-old man was killed instantly in a head-on crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 219, two miles south of the New York State border.

Ronald Peters, 84, of Eldred, was pronounced dead at the scene by McKean County Corner Frank Cahill.

Richard Heidriek, 52, of Campbell Town, Pa., the driver of the second car, was in stable condition late Friday in Bradford Hospital.

Bradford police said Heidriek was driving in a northbound lane, attempting to pass another car, when he collided with Peters, who was southbound in a northbound lane. The accident happened at 12:35 p.m.