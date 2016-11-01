PUT BURDEN OF DEFICIT ON THOSE WHO BENEFITED

President Bush, during the budget negotiations, should be equitable. He shouldn't put the burden of our national deficit on the middle class, or on the elderly or retirees again.

There is a simple solution.

Our deficit problem was created by the drastic reduction of our federal income tax rates in the 1980s from 70 percent to 33 percent and the large loss of revenue to our federal treasury. During the same period, our national debt tripled from $900 billion to $3 trillion.

The income of the wealthiest 1 percent of our taxpayers doubled since 1980 and their average income today is $550,000. The savings to each of the wealthy in 1989, due to the income tax reduction of the 1980s, is $82,000. The loss to the federal treasury is $93 billion in that one year.

The solution is simple and equitable. Increase the federal income taxes for those taxpayers with incomes above $500,000. The federal collection of $93 billion yearly, plus the interest saved on the reduction of our national debt, will produce a total of $100 billion yearly. The president would then meet his goal of $500 billion over five years and balance our national budget.

