KELSO GETS SOME GOOD NEWS, BUT MAY MISS GAME

The good news is that Buffalo Bills free safety Mark Kelso does not have a problem with chronic concussions.

Bills General Manager Bill Polian said Wednesday a neurological examination concluded that Kelso's recurring headaches and blurred vision are from a condition called migraine syndrome.

Beyond that, however, Kelso's physical status is up in the air following his most recent attack, in the second quarter of Monday night's 30-7 victory over the New York Jets.

He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Although that means Kelso has a 50-50 chance of playing, Bills defensive backfield coach Dick Roach was expecting the fifth-year veteran to be sidelined.

Kelso, who wouldn't speak with reporters Wednesday, is scheduled to see an out-of-town specialist this week to determine if the problem with his head can be treated, through medication or other means, to the point where he can play.

Migraine syndrome is an umbrella medical term that encompasses neurological symptoms associated with a migraine other than the most well-known symptom -- the headache.

Since last year, he has worn a protective shell over his helmet to prevent what was thought to be a susceptibility to mild concussions. Yet Bills coach Marv Levy said Kelso told him it wasn't a direct blow to the head that caused Kelso to become disoriented and leave the Jets game in the second quarter. Kelso had a massive collision with Jets receiver Jo Jo Townsell, but his shoulder seemed to take the brunt of the contact.

After a Buffalo neurologist examined Kelso Tuesday and consulted with Bills physicians Richard Weiss and Joseph

Armenia, concussions were ruled out.

"I think Mark, and certainly I, feel a lot better hearing that," Polian said. "And their feeling is he's not facing a career-threatening situation."

Still, Polian was guarded about Kelso's immediate future.

"If there's any doubt relative to taking a chance, if there's anything but a firm diagnosis and a firm course of treatment, then we won't play him," the GM said. "Obviously, his health is far more important than any football game."

Roach was prepared to have John Hagy, who replaced Kelso Monday

night, start at free safety Sunday. With Dwight Drane on the injured reserve list with a dislocated ankle, Hagy is splitting practice time this week as the No. 1 free safety and back-up behind strong safety Leonard Smith. Cornerback Kirby Jackson also is working at free safety.

"I think John filled in well Monday night," Roach said. "He wasn't really tested as much as he will be, particularly against (Denver quarterback John) Elway. But he did a good job.

"We'll miss Mark, because he was such a tremendous student of the game. He was our quarterback back there on defense. But John really is a better athlete than Mark. He has a little more speed. He just hasn't had the experience or the opportunity or the repetitions."

Hagy had mixed feelings about his opportunity to become a starter.

"Obviously, everyone wants to play as much as he can," he said. "But if it comes at the expense of Mark's health, I don't find any great pleasure in that. I really feel bad for Mark."

Hagy also had a mixed reaction to his performance against the Jets.

"I don't ever feel you play a perfect game. I thought I played a pretty good game," he said. "But they didn't throw the ball in the middle much, they didn't throw it deep much. They tried to run the ball and we stopped them."

He struggled through much of the preseason, at least in part because of a slight shoulder separation he suffered in the exhibition opener against the New York Giants.

"When I separated my shoulder, I didn't think I was playing as physical as I normally do and I think it kind of showed," Hagy said. "But my shoulder feels pretty good now.

"Your confidence level kind of goes off a little bit when you aren't getting as much playing time as you want. Now, having gotten a lot of playing time the other night and if I happen to get more this week, my confidence will start building. And when your confidence starts building, you start playing better."