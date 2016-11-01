FETAL RESEARCH CONFLICTS WITH ABORTION PRACTICES

Since, as the pro-choicers claim, the unborn fetus is not a human being, why the research, expense, etc. being poured into the new field of fetal surgery?

According to a September 11 article in The News, researchers are now working on ways to implant cells or genes into 12-week-old fetuses whose functions are limited because of lack of enzyme, protein, etc. Is it not rather foolish to put all this time, expertise, money, etc. into a non-entity such as the pro-choicers call an unborn fetus?

It is ironic that Children's Hospital, which performs countless abortions every day, is putting together a team of fetal surgeons to work on this project. Is it not a contradiction in terms for a hospital to attempt to save unborn babies in one unit and to kill them in another?

"What fools we mortals be . . ."

ALICE D. SZANYI

Kenmore